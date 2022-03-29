Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. Evergy has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.