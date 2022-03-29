Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10.
About Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxaro Resources (EXXAY)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.