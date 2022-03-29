FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, FairGame has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

