Falcon Wealth Planning Has $45.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 14.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 268,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 74.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

