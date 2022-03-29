Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $41.68.

