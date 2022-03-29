Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.