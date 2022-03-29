Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.07

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $39.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 43,472,596 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,257,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,748,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,854,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,078.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,790,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

