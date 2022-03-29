Financial Survey: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) versus L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NextNav and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58

NextNav currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.61%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $252.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 907.73 -$144.67 million N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.70 $1.85 billion $9.11 27.38

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

