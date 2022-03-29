Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.51

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.51 and traded as low as C$14.40. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 39,564 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

