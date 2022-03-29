First Quadrant L P CA Sells 820 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105,540. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $707.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.80.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

