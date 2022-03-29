First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

FRC opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.