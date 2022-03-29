First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 532,654 shares.The stock last traded at $194.74 and had previously closed at $189.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average of $217.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

