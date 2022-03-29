First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
TDIV opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.