Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.23. Flagstar Bancorp shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 209,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

