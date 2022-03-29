FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in FlexShopper by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FlexShopper by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FlexShopper by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FlexShopper by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About FlexShopper (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.