FMC (NYSE:FMC) Trading Down 5%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.14 and last traded at $129.11. Approximately 62,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,252,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

Get FMC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.