ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.
NYSE FORG opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.