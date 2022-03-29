ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

NYSE FORG opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

FORG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

