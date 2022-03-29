ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.