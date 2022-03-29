Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research firms have commented on FBIO. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

