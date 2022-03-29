Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 62,318 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Whiting Petroleum worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of WLL opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

