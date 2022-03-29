Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 674,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

