Foundry Partners LLC Buys 13,172 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.24% of Caleres worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CAL opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

