Foundry Partners LLC Buys 7,250 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Worthington Industries worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Worthington Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

