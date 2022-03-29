Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Murphy Oil worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

