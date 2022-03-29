Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 103,622 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

