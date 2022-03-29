Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 321,033 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2,808.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cohu worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

