Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,832 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 174.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

