Foundry Partners LLC Sells 33,213 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,213 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Select Medical worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,338 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

