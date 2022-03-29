Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,692 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.5% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

