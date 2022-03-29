Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 451,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,643,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

