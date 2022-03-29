Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Jabil worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Jabil by 130.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 376,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $14,959,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,494 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.