Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 8,498 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

