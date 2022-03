Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fred’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREDQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Fred's alerts:

About Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ)

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.