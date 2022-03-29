Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fred’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREDQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fred’s (FREDQ)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.