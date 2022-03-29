Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

FRSH opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

