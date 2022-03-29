Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FULC opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

