Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.41

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 186.41 ($2.44). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 179.30 ($2.35), with a volume of 86,360 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.41. The stock has a market cap of £199.12 million and a P/E ratio of 45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division undertakes civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

