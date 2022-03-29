GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of GameStop worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GME opened at $189.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of -1.61. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

GameStop Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.