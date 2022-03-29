Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

