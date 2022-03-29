Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.11. 168,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 201,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $458.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 651,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 634,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares during the last quarter.
Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.