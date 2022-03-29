Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.11. 168,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 201,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $458.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 651,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 634,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

