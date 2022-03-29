Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Gastar Exploration shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,937,147 shares traded.

About Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST)

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

