GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

