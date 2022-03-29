Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

GNSS stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

