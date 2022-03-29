Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Generac by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $312.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

