Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Generac by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $312.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

