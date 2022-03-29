Genius Sports (GENI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI):

3/17/2022 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

3/14/2022 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $17.00.

3/14/2022 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00.

2/1/2022 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

1/28/2022 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00.

Shares of GENI opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $919.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Genius Sports Limited alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,571,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.