Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 15,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

