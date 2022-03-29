Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $8.91. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 331,348 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

