Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) Shares Up 0.9%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.75. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.