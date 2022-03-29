Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to post $521.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.60 million. Graco posted sales of $454.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11. Graco has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

