Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.73) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.86. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($940,213.13).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

