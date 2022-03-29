Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $86.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

